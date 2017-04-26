Suspected Mesa flasher admits to being in the country illegally

Mesa police say they have arrested a man suspected of exposing himself and masturbating in front of girls walking to school.

According to police, two incidents were reported in February in the area of Extension Road and Broadway Road. In each incident, police say the suspect was driving a green pickup truck and never approached or spoke to the victims.

On April 25, Mesa police said they were watching an investigative lead and saw a male driving a green Ford F150 truck contacting girls walking to school near University Drive and Extension Road. Detectives saw the male’s suspicious behavior and after speaking with the girls involved learned he had exposed himself three times in just under a minute.

Police contacted the male subject and arrested 39-year-old Edgar Mendoza-Coria, who police say initially resisted being arrested.

According to police, Coria admitted to exposing himself to the females for an adrenaline rush and stated he has done this for the past two years in Mesa. All known victims are females between the ages of 12 and 16.

Court documents indicate that Coria admitted to police that he was in the country illegally.

Police say Coria was charged with six counts of Public Sexual Indecency, six counts of Indecent Exposure and one count of resisting arrest.

Detectives continue to investigate to determine if there are additional charges. If anyone has information related to this case, they are asked to contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

