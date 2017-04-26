Man, 3 dogs, escape house fire in south Phoenix

Firefighters were able to put out a house fire that endangered a homeowner and his three dogs in south Phoenix, officials said.

The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. in the 4600 block of 7th Street near Broadway Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The homeowner was able to leave the house with his three dogs before firefighters arrived, officials said.

The man was evaluated by crew members, but did not want to be transported to a hospital.

Crisis response units were working with the homeowner to help with his living situation, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

