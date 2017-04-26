Peoria police help rescue grounded baby owl

It was Peoria police to the rescue this week as they helped save a baby owl.

Officers shared the story on the department's Facebook page.

On Wednesday morning, Peoria police responded to a call of an owl in a resident's backyard.

There, they discovered a baby Great Horned Owl.

The owl is only about two months old and it couldn't fly. Police think the baby might have fallen out of a nest overnight during the strong winds.

Police teamed up with the Fallen Feathers Rescue in Peoria to get the owl to safety. It is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.