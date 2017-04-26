Deadly car vs. pedestrian accidents on the rise across Valley

Shari Irion is in the hospital fighting for her life when she should be teaching classes at the Fit Body Boot Camp in Gilbert.

The 53-year-old fitness coach was jogging with a friend last week when the two women were run over by a truck at the intersection of Elliot Road and Val Vista Road in Gilbert.

Irion was airlifted to a trauma center, while her friend Carrie Brown was killed.

The deadly crash is a stark reminder of how dangerous Valley streets can be for pedestrians and bike riders.

"I've almost been struck several times here in Phoenix," said pedestrian John Smith. "It's outrageous that people ignore pedestrian traffic."

"It is dangerous because they'll just turn the corner and be right on top of you," said pedestrian Joanne West.

A recent study by Smart Growth America ranks the Phoenix metro area as the 16th most dangerous place for pedestrians in the country.

On Tuesday, another pedestrian was killed when he was run over near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive in Phoenix.

On Wednesday morning, a woman on a bike was killed when a truck ran her over near 36th Street and Baseline Road.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl spent 12 years in the Phoenix Pole Dept's vehicular crimes division.

He said that many of these deadly accidents are caused by distracted drivers, talking or texting on their cell phones.

Another problem is pedestrians not using crosswalks.

"Our recommendation is to always keep your head on a swivel and always be looking for traffic," said Pfohl. "Always use crosswalks and wait for the green signal light. If you don't do any of those three you are increasing your chance of getting struck by a vehicle."

A fundraiser is being held for Irion Wednesday night at the Fit Body Boot Camp gym located at 3821 E. Baseline Road in Gilbert.

A YouCaring account has been set up to help the Irion family.

