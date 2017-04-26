4 Arizona national monuments threatened by Trump's executive order

Four national monuments in Arizona could be on the chopping block. (Source: Wikipedia)

A handful of national monuments in Arizona would be in jeopardy because of President Trump's latest executive order.

He signed an executive order on Wednesday that demanded a review of the designation of dozens of national monuments on federal lands. Trump said the order would end "another egregious abuse of federal power" and "give that power back to the states and to the people where it belongs."

[READ MORE: Trump: national monuments a 'massive federal land grab']

Four national monuments in Arizona could be up for review. They are the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument, Ironwood Forest National Monument, Vermilion Cliffs National Monument and Sonoran Desert National Monument. All were designated national monuments in 2000 or 2001 by then-President Bill Clinton. All are managed by the Bureau of Land Management. They cover nearly 2 million acres of land in Arizona.

The executive order could bring into question whether a president can overturn a previous president's proclamation that creates a national monument.

Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument covers more than 1 million acres of public land. It encompasses the northwestern part of the Grand Canyon. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the area has been designated as the “Parashant International Night Sky Province” for its pristine and breathtaking night skies.

The Ironwood Forest National Monument is northwest of Tuscon and contains ironwood trees, mesquite, paloverde, creosote and saguaro. Three areas within the monument, the Los Robles Archeological District, the Mission of Santa Ana del Chiquiburitac and the Cocoraque Butte Archeological District, are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It covers 129,000 acres of public land.

The Vermilion Cliffs National Monument at the Arizona-Utah border includes a variety of diverse landscapes that include the Paria Plateau, Vermilion Cliffs, Coyote Buttes and Paria Canyon. The monument is also home to a growing number of California condors, an endangered species. It spans 280,000 acres.

The Sonoran Desert National Monument is just east of Gila Bend and is home to huge forests of the saguaro cactus. It also has three distinct mountain ranges and significant archaeological and historic sites.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.