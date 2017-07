A first-alarm fire scorched a senior living center in Sun City Wednesday afternoon.

When fire crews arrived at the scene near 110th Avenue and Grand, part of the building was fully engulfed.

There were no reports of injuries.

Fire officials say there are no initial indications of suspicious circumstances, but the investigation into the cause of the fire will continue.

