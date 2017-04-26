Man says Mesa police holding his gun 'hostage'

Nicholas Bamper is a gun enthusiast. It's something he learned while serving his country.

“I am very passionate about firearms and I was trained and qualified with over 9 different weapon systems,” Bamper said.

One of Bamper's favorite guns: “A Smith & Wesson .44 magnum. So anyone that knows about .44 magnums knows it's just really powerful, really elegant. It is basically like a Dirty Harry gun, it's just a shorter barrel.”

Bamper would carry the gun with him on a regular basis, but someone stole the gun from his truck two years ago.

“Usually it would be right here and I noticed it wasn't so I knew right away something was wrong,” Bamper said.

Bamper immediately filed a report with Mesa Police and police recovered the gun about a week later. However, Bamper said Mesa Police told him they had to temporarily hold on to the gun before returning it to him.

”They took it to the evidence department, checked it in and it's still in the evidence department right now,” he said.

For some reason, he says Mesa Police Department has held on to his gun for two full years.

Bamper said he has constantly asked police what he needs to do to get his gun back but could never get a clear answer.



“They say that they have it in the evidence department, but they keep saying they have to wait for everything to process, and it's a long process and they don't really give me any results,” he said.

Fed up with waiting for two years, Bamper contacted 3 On Your Side.

“At this point, you wonder where your gun really even is, you know, if it is where they say it is,” he said.

3 On Your Side got a hold of Mesa Police and spoke with Detective. Steve Berry.

“We certainly don't want to keep things that doesn’t belong to us, and that we don't need longer than necessary,” said Berry.

Det. Berry acknowledges in a situation like this, two years is too long to hang on to a gun as evidence once it's been cleared

Apparently, a glitch in their system along with a clerical error contributed to the delay.

“Because the case didn't go normal channels through a detective we simply missed it. Obviously, you brought it up to us and we were able to quickly get that resolved. Once we were aware it had been missed because of the way it had come back, we were able to get that resolved within just a couple of days,” said Berry.

Bamper finally got that gun he's been waiting to get back for two years and said he couldn’t be any happier.

“This is all I wanted the whole time. It's good to know there's services and systems out there that work, especially 3 On Your Side.”

A big thank you to Mesa Police for resolving the issue as soon we brought it to their attention. We're told

that gun is valued at around $1,000.