Man tries to grab 5-year-old girl; her brother 'karate-chops' suspect's arm

Chandler police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old girl. And we're told the brave actions of her brother may have saved the day.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in a neighborhood near Elliot Road and the 101.

A 5-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother told police that a man had tried to grab the little girl.

The kids had just gotten off the bus and were walking about one block to their home, when the kids said a man in a black van or SUV (it had a side door) pulled up and grabbed the 5-year-old girl by the arm.

The 11-year-old boy said he "karate-chopped" the suspect's arm as hard as he could and then the two kids got away.

According to children's grandmother, the boy told her that the suspect had on a mask of some kind and a hoodie. Police describe the suspect as possibly being 5’10-5’11, unknown race.

The kids and their parents were taken to the police station to be interviewed.

The children were shaken up but were not hurt.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.