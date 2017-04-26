Flagstaff High School finds sixth threatening note; Calls for precautionary shelter

Flagstaff High School has been facing a plethora or threats within the last two months, and found a sixth note Wednesday, causing a call for a precautionary shelter.

The note was found inside the school right around noon. The notes, which have described a “Columbine” type incident with multiple references to a shootout, have elicited a strong police presence within the school.

[RELATED: Police investigate 3 threats in 3 weeks at Flagstaff High School]

Flagstaff High School has released students who walk, drive or bike to school. The students who ride the bus will see a heightened police presence at the bus pick-up zones.

Police and school officials are working together to follow up on any investigative leads and are asking for the public’s help. Police urge anyone with information in regard to those responsible for the incidents to contact the police department, Detective Barreras at (928) 679-4055 or Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.

[RELATED: Five threatening notes found in bathrooms at Flagstaff High School]

Tips that lead to the arrest could lead to a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.