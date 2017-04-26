Police looking for man who robbed bank in Tempe

Police are looking for the suspect in an armed bank robbery that took place at the Arizona Central Credit Union in Tempe Wednesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. Tempe PD responded to a call at 3350 S. Price Road in Tempe after a suspect entered the bank armed with a handgun and robbed the bank.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 6 foot, with a thin build and last seen wearing a white hard hat, a dark, long-sleeve shirt with a neon, yellow construction vest and dark pants.

Ward Elementary School, which is located close to the bank, went into lockdown.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.