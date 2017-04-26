Police looking for man who robbed bank in Tempe

(Source: Tempe Police Department) TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -
Police are looking for the suspect in an armed bank robbery that took place at the Arizona Central Credit Union in Tempe Wednesday morning.
Around 10:30 a.m. Tempe PD responded to a call at 3350 S. Price Road in Tempe after a suspect entered the bank armed with a handgun and robbed the bank.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 6 foot, with a thin build and last seen wearing a white hard hat, a dark, long-sleeve shirt with a neon, yellow construction vest and dark pants.
Ward Elementary School, which is located close to the bank, went into lockdown.
Police are still investigating.
