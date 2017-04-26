Water main break shuts down Camelback at 36th Avenue

(Source: The City of Phoenix Water Services Department)

A water main break made for some slow going in the west Valley on Wednesday and Thursday.

Camelback Road was closed Wednesday and Thursday morning from 36th to 37th Ave. due to the break.

Construction crews had to tear up the road to make repairs.

Meantime, Phoenix police officers helped direct local school traffic.

There's no word on when the road will reopen. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

PhxTraffixlc: Camelback Rd. from 36th to 37th Ave. will remain CLOSED through morning rush due to ongoing??Main Break repairs — Phoenix Water (@PHXWater) April 27, 2017

#PhxTraffic: Camelback Rd. Is CLOSED from 36th to 37th Ave. due to ????Main Break. @PHXPolice are on scene helping w/ local school traffic pic.twitter.com/6zs5iteETi — Phoenix Water (@PHXWater) April 26, 2017

