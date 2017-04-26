Water main break shuts down Camelback at 36th Avenue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
A water main break made for some slow going in the west Valley on Wednesday and Thursday.
Camelback Road was closed Wednesday and Thursday morning from 36th to 37th Ave. due to the break.
Construction crews had to tear up the road to make repairs.
Meantime, Phoenix police officers helped direct local school traffic.
There's no word on when the road will reopen. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
