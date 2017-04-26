Chandler man sentenced to prison for health care fraud and identity theft

U.S. District Judge Douglas L. Rayes sentenced 43-year-old Chandler resident Elseddig Elmarioud Musa to 57 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release Monday.

Musa generated more than a million dollars in fraudulent payments from Arizona’s Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), after falsely billing the organization for thousands of medical transports that never occurred starting back in 2012. From January 2012 through June 2014, Musa's company submitted more than 15,000 false claims.

[RELATED: Company head convicted in case involving fake transports]

Musa was convicted on 35 counts of health care fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft, and was ordered to pay more than $1.2 million in restitution.

Musa formerly owned and operated Arizona One Medical Transportation LLC, which purported to provide non-emergency medical transportation for AHCCCS recipients on the Navajo reservation.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.