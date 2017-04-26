Arizona appeals court clarifies no-bail ruling for sex crime

The Arizona Court of Appeals says a state Supreme Court ruling that requires bail hearings for people charged with sexual conduct with a minor doesn't extend to sexual assault cases.

The ruling issued Tuesday says sexual assault doesn't require a hearing because by definition it's a non-consensual act that indicates the defendant is dangerous. Those accused of sexual assault are not entitled to bail or a bail hearing under Arizona law.

The decision comes two months after the Supreme Court ruled it was unconstitutional to hold someone charged with sexual conduct with a minor without a hearing. The high court said that in some cases committing that crime doesn't necessarily mean someone is dangerous because it can be consensual.

