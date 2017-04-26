Popular street vendor shot, killed during attempted robbery

7y.o. witnessed the murder. Drew picture of suspect for his mother.

Neighbors and family pray at the scene of the shooting

A neighborhood is remembering a local street vendor who was gunned down Tuesday night. It happened near 26th Street and Bell Road in Phoenix.

Fifty-nine-year-old Eladio Estrada sold elotes and snacks at the same corner every day for the last four years.

Those who knew him say he was trying to make an honest living, but robbers took that away from him.

Estrada is a popular street vendor who neighbors lovingly called "the corn man."

"He was a really nice guy, always talking to everyone," Alma Perez, one of those neighbors, said.

Police say two suspects may have tried to rob Estrada. When he turned to run they shot him.

"I don't think he made enough money to rob, like maybe $50? His life for $50?" Perez asked.

Now his family and many of his customers are gathering at the scene of the shooting to pray.

Estrada leaves behind his wife, Maria de Jesus Garcia, and four children.

"My husband was a good person," de Jesus Garcia said. "He fought for his family. He never hurt anybody. All he did was try to support his children and me."

Police need help to track down the two men who did this.

Estrada’s family says they need help bringing their daughter in from Mexico so she can attend her father's funeral.

