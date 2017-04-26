Police ID 1 of 4 teen suspects arrested after armed robbery spree

Police on Wednesday identified one of the four people taken into custody after a string of armed robberies in Phoenix.

Star Herrera, 18, is facing nearly two dozen charges ranging from multiple counts of kidnapping to multiple counts of armed robbery in connection with the crime spree.

Police arrested her Tuesday morning. along with a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy.

According to police, the group is responsible for a 10 of crimes in the Maryvale area and one in Glendale. The youngest of the 11 victims is 13; the oldest is 74. All of the incidents took place between 5 a.m. and 7: 10 a.m.

“In each incident the victim was walking or standing on a sidewalk when they were confronted by the suspects, one of which was armed with a gun,” Sgt. Alan Pfohl explained in a news release about 24 hours after the arrests. “In each of these crimes the suspects stole items from the victims, such as wallets, phones and backpacks. In some of these crimes the suspects also assaulted the victims.”

Pfohl said none of the victims was seriously hurt.

Police caught up with Herrera and the teens after a Department of Public Safety trooper spotted their vehicle on Interstate 10.

“As the [t]rooper moved in behind the vehicle, the suspects began throwing property out the windows,” Pfohl said. “The DPS [t]rooper attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled.”

The driver stopped in the neighborhood of south of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. All four of the suspects tried to run, but, with the help of the police helicopter, officers located and arrested all of them.

“Each suspect was booked on nine counts of armed robbery, kidnapping, and other felonies to include misconduct involving weapons and aggravated assault,” Pfohl said.

