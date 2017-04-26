Arizona Pain Treatment Centers & Minimally Invasive Spine are state of the art Pain Management practices who specializes in leading techniques in pain relief procedures including minimally invasive, endoscopic, and laser spine surgery.

We have answers and options to relieve pain from:

herniated discs, disc bulges, spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, sciatica, a cervical radiculopathy or lumbar radiculopathy, spondylolisthesis, spondylosis, or arthritis.

We want to tell you about our newest technique! Laser Assisted Spine Surgery

Laser Assisted Spine Surgery (LASS) is a minimally invasive procedure that makes use of a laser to remove tissue with heat rather that with traditional instruments, without injuring surrounding soft tissue. As with other modern minimally invasive procedures, it can result in less scarring.

Our Doctor's expertise in minimally invasive procedures and laser spine surgery, coupled with his advanced training and experience, will help guide you in choosing the best option for you.

Benefits of Laser Assisted Spine Surgery include:

Minimal soft tissue trauma?

Little or no blood loss

Rapid recovery

Preservation of spinal mobility

Private out-patient surgery

Lower infection rate

High success and return to activity

Improved quality of life

Does health insurance cover Laser Assisted Spine Surgery?

Most commercial insurance plans will cover Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery. Our team is happy to check your insurance benefits as a complimentary service to you. Our team has advanced knowledge and years of experience with negotiating with your insurance company on your behalf. Find out your benefit options today!

Call Arizona Pain Treatment Centers TODAY to schedule a free initial medical consultation or MRI review.

Call: 602-265-4816

Visit: www.arizonapaintreatmentcenters.com, www.minimallyinvasivespineaz.com