Wednesday, April 26

Jaime's Local Love: Papa Ed's Ice Cream

A valley woman decides to follow her passion after a horrible loss. Now she is creating beautiful memories for Glendale Families through her love of community and ice cream.

Premium ice cream products from local & award winning suppliers with specialty flavors that fit the seasons. Such as Horchata, Peach Habanero Sorbet that will be in the dipping freezer on April 26

* Homemade waffle cones & waffle bowls, made daily are a popular menu item. When we are baking, you can't resist!! The aroma is delicious. Cookie ice cream sandwiches are made fresh with cookies from our local bakery around the corner and put together with your favorite ice cream flavor.

* Princess & Super Hero cones that are our "Shop Glendale Deal”, just the right size for the little ones, priced at only $ .75 ea. We have sold over 10,000 since adding these to our menu in late 2008.

* Pet Friendly location, selling Frosty Paws (frozen treat from Purina) for dogs all year round. One of our fun, summer activities is Fido Friday's Happy Hour for Dogs. Its date night for you and your four-legged friends with $1 paws for Fido!! The fun begins this year on June 2nd running through Aug. 25th, 5pm - 7pm.

You can reserve our outdoor seating area for a garden party. Private parties are held on Sunday's and we are just the right for a birthday party, baby shower, family get-together and even a DOG party!! Our slogan is our backyard becomes your backyard for a private "Sweet Experience"

Papa Ed's Ice Cream is open 12 months a year and extend our hours for all area wide special events & monthly shopping events. Some examples of our community participation are: Papa Ed's Ice Cream is hosting a fundraiser called "Sundaes Under The Stars" on Fri., April 28, 7pm-8:30pm. This fundraiser is to benefit Glendale Az. Sister Cities program.

For more information, visit: http://www.papaedsicecream.com/menu.html

Papa Ed's Ice Cream

Address: building b, 7146 N 58th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301

Phone: (623) 915-4438

Save, not one but two, animals when you adopt a shelter pet

To celebrate "National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day," Arizona Small Dog Rescue, invites Valley animal lovers to Go Green and Adopt a Hybrid. They have a number of "benchwarmers" needing loving homes, and when you adopt from a no-kill shelter, you are actually saving not one, but two animals, as more room becomes available to save another from a high-kill shelter or owner surrender.

Through the end of April, and in observance of Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, adoption fees for all of these animals are ½ off.

For more information, visit: http://www.azsmalldog.org

Arizona Small Dog Rescue

1102 W. Hatcher (Northwest corner of 11th Ave. and Hatcher)

Phoenix, AZ 85021

(602) 944-2440

Tuesday through Sunday 11am- 6pm

Closed Mondays

On May 21st, the Arizona Small Dog Rescue will host the biggest fundraiser of the year," Putts for Mutts," at Stone Creek Golf Club.

For more information, on this event visit: http://azsmalldog.org/putts-for-mutts-2/

3rd Annual Putts for Mutts Golf Tournament

May 21, 2017

Stone Creek Golf Club.

4435 E Paradise Village Parkway S

Phoenix, AZ 85032

It's the 10th Annual National Golf Day!

It's National Golf Day, and Topgolf hopes to get everyone swinging a golf club, especially non-golfers. Today only, anyone who visits Topgolf can receive a free, five-minute golf lesson.

What can you do in 5 minutes:

-What gets covered in the five-minute lesson is entirely up to you. The Topgolf website says, "That's five minutes of fix-whatever-you-want-to-become-the-incredible-golfer-you-were-destined-to-be.

-If you're looking to take a closer look at your swing

-slow-motion video analysis also available through (Topgolf U instructional program)

For more information, visit: https://topgolf.com/us/

Topgolf Scottsdale at Riverwalk

9500 E. Talking Stick Way

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

(480) 240-2402

SeaWorld San Diego rolls out new attractions

SeaWorld joins us with animals as this is the largest new attraction roll-out for the animal park in its 53-year history. Visitors can expect to see three new attractions this summer, the Ocean Explorer, the Orca Encounter which will be a documentary-style presentation, and the Electric Ocean.

All-New Attractions This Summer:

Ocean Explorer

The launch of Ocean Explorer™ will create an expedition of wonder across the seven seas. Opening this summer, this extraordinary new attraction will combine multiple aquariums, exciting rides and digital technologies designed to engage park guests in an experience centered on exploration and adventure. On the attraction's signature ride called Submarine Quest, guests will be adventurers on a global expedition of scientific exploration, travelling aboard submarines to see Ocean Explorer's remarkable undersea animals. Embarking on these mini submarines, visitors will become researchers on a mission to collect data and learn how they can help protect animals. This three-minute experience will include an onboard digital navigation dashboard, as well as a few other surprises along the journey, enhancing the riders' understanding of our fragile ocean ecosystem. The heart and destination of Ocean Explorer will be a series of undersea research bases housing specially-designed aquariums and interactive displays that showcase unique and elusive ocean animals like giant octopuses and dozens of moray eels, as well as Japanese spider crabs and spiny king crabs. Both crab species will be new to SeaWorld San Diego. The Ocean Explorer realm will feature five new family-friendly rides in total, including an exhilarating wave swing ride where guests will fly in chairs suspended from the tentacles of a giant jelly.

Orca Encounter

This summer, SeaWorld San Diego will debut the all-new, inspiring Orca Encounter™. Based on killer whale behavior in the wild how they move, hunt and navigate, what they eat, and even how they communicate this new encounter will be a documentary-style presentation helping park guests gain a deeper appreciation and respect for the orcas, and empowering them to preserve the future of these majestic animals. Each presentation or encounter will underscore the vital connection we all share as protectors of the planet and how we each play a key role in the future health and vitality of the wildlife and wild places. A new Pacific Northwest-themed backdrop at SeaWorld's main orca pool will reflect the natural world of killer whales. To further promote the understanding of whale behaviors in the wild, a large infinity video screen will augment the backdrop displaying imagery of orcas in the wild as well as orca graphics and information about the whales.

Electric Ocean

As the sun sets, Electric Ocean™ will light up SeaWorld with an ocean of brilliance and vibrant energy that will transform the park into an underwater world of colorful luminescence. This new, nighttime summer spectacular will immerse guests in a glowing sea of wonder with bioluminescent-like lighting, a dance club and pathway entertainment. Electric Ocean kicks off June 17 and runs on select dates through Sept. 4.

For more information, visit: www.SeaworldParks.com/seaworld-sandiego



Fashion and style is all in the details and the fit. Artful Tailoring joins us with how to always look like your clothes are made just for you.

Suits are a recipe - but you have to know the ingredients! Artful Tailoring now has two locations, and joins GMAZ to talk about how to pick the style that fits your body.

For more information, visit: www.artfultailoring.com

Artful Tailoring Two Valley Locations:

Biltmore Fashion Park

2502 E Camelback Rd Suite 105

Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602) 955-0919

Second Location:

2950 N Dobson Rd Suite 8

Chandler, AZ 85224

(480) 857-3800

Host Dan Davis takes up on the California Coast. AAA Highroads airs on Saturdays at 8 p.m. on 3TV

We'll be visiting the Queen Mary hotel in Long Beach, and it was a delightful surprise. From the classic rooms, to the Art Deco lounges to one of the most incredible Sunday brunches you've ever seen, the Queen Mary is one of this summers must see.

We'll also be heading up to the Central Coast, which is a great place to explore beyond Mission Beach. We'll visit the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo that been a most unique stay over for road trippers since the 1950's. We stop over at the Riverbench Vineyards and Winery in Santa Maria to do a little tasting of the Pinot, and finally, we'll stop at the Mullin Auto Museum in Oxnard where one man's collections of French made Citroens are on full display.



For more information, visit: www.aaahighroads.com

Verizon IndyCar Series Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix

The Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix will take place under the lights at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday April 29th.

The high-speed action of Verizon IndyCar Series racing comes to Phoenix Raceway for the Phoenix Grand Prix on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Catch IndyCar's brightest stars under the lights for 250 miles in the first short-track race of the 2017 INDYCAR season. The race starts at 6:30 pm.

"Super Saturday" of open-wheel racing will also include:

USAC Silver Crown Phoenix Copper Cup

USAC Quarter Midgets, as well as

Vintage Desert Classic featuring vintage Indy cars on track.

Last year's winner Scott Dixon will face steep competition for a repeat victory against the field including 2016 Verizon IndyCar Series Champion Simon Pagenaud and Dancing with the Stars runner-up James Hinchcliffe.

Friday's qualifying will see the field of drivers challenge Helio Castroneves and his Speed King crown for the track record at Phoenix Raceway, following a free autograph session with the stars of the sport.

February's Verizon IndyCar Series PrixView saw Castroneves officially break ground on the Phoenix Raceway Project Powered by DC Solar the $178 million modernization project to be completed in November 2018.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.PhoenixRaceway.com and by calling 1.866.408.7223.

For more information, visit: http://www.phoenixraceway.com/Races-At-PIR/IndyCar-Weekend.aspx and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PhoenixRaceway

7602 S Avondale Blvd, Avondale, AZ 85323

Phone: (623) 463-5400

Wetzel's Pretzels hosting 3rd Annual National Wetzel Day

Wetzel's Pretzels is hosting its third annual National Wetzel Day Celebration. Viewers can simply go to any Wetzel's Pretzels location today, and they'll get a free, fresh-baked Original Wetzel's pretzel

We like to say that on National Wetzel Day, everyone is part of the Wetzel family, and for those that take the family loyalty to the next level and download our free app, there's an extra perk in there, and that's another free pretzel redeemable starting tomorrow through May 1



What not a lot of people know about Wetzel's is that we make our pretzels fresh throughout the day from scratch. They're never frozen or brought in from a commissary. We make them with simple ingredients daily at each and every location

We love seeing the Wetzel's love, so they tag us in any social media posts, @wetzelspretzels, and we'll do our best to give them a shout out!

We have multiple locations in Phoenix, including at Desert Sky Mall, Metrocenter Mall and Paradise Valley Mall

All Wetzel's Pretzels, including multiple locations in and around Phoenix, are giving away a free Original Pretzel to each guest today. Download the free Wetzel's app to get an additional perk as well.

For more information, visit: www.wetzels.com

Tara at the Movies: Summer movie previews

The summer movie season isn't what it used to be. A few years ago, studios would only release big blockbusters between the end of May and September to capitalize on the fact that kids have more free time in the summer to see movies since they're off from school. But Tara Hitchcock says 'Summer' seems to start earlier and earlier and gives us a preview of the hottest Summer movies.

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit these websites:

http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/TaraOnTV/