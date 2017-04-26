Woman riding bicycle hit, killed by truck

A woman on a bicycle was hit by a car and killed in Phoenix Wednesday morning.

The collision happened on Baseline Road near 36th Street, which is south of the Raven Golf Club.

According to Sgt. Jonathan Howard, the woman was riding westbound on Baseline Road when a truck heading the same direction hit her.

"Neither speed nor driver impairment appear to be early factors," Howard said.

The victim was later identified as Cyndi Whitmore.

A YouCaring account has been set up to help Whitmore's four children.

"There will never be another like her," reads the YouCaring page. "Cyndi was full of fierce compassion in all she did, and there are no words to describe how important she was to this community."

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct information about the victim.

