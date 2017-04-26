Jaime's Local Love: Papa Ed's Ice Cream

Papa Ed's Ice Cream was a leap of faith for owner Linda Moran-Whittley. After spending 27 years in the mining equipment manufacturing industry in Arizona, Moran-Whittley experienced a major life change. Her husband, Ed Whittley aka Papa Ed, was diagnosed with lung cancer. He was a generous, caring man who loved his family and was always there to help others.

The disease took Papa Ed quickly after diagnosis. That was when Moran-Whittley decided she wanted more out of life. She said there is no guarantee of tomorrow and she wanted to do something for people in her community.

So when a beautiful, quaint, historic property in Catlin Court became available, she grabbed it and starting transforming what was once a garage into an ice cream parlor.

Moran-Whittley had never scooped a "professional" ice cream cone until retiring from her career on a Friday and opening Papa Ed's Ice Cream the following Wednesday.

[SLIDESHOW: Jaime's Local Loves]

She said it's not as easy as it looks! Now, Papa Ed's Ice Cream offers a variety of delicious flavors including some unique ones like Horchata and Peach Habanero. Papa Ed's even offers a flavor that is a nod to Glendale's sister city of Orland, Norway. The Princess and Hero cones are just the right size for little ones and have a great price of 75 cents.

You'll know when Linda is making fresh waffle cones and cups because the aroma wafts through the neighborhood. She sells ice cream for your dogs as well! Bring the whole family!!

There will also be a fundraiser this Friday, April 28, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Papa Ed's. The parlor will offer $15 per adult for Sundaes Under the Stars with proceeds benefiting Glendale AZ Sister Cities.

Go to www.glendalecivicpride.org to buy tickets.

Jaime



Papa Ed's Ice Cream

7164 N. 58th Avenue

Glendale, AZ 85301

(623) 915-4438

www.papaedsicecream.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PapaEdsIceCream/

Instagram: @Papaedsicecream

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.