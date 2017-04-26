Motorcyclist killed in collision with car

A motorcyclist is dead after his bike collided with a car that was pulling out of a private drive Wednesday morning.

It happened near 10th Place and Thunderbird Road.

“Early indications show that an adult male motorcyclist was westbound on Thunderbird Road when the driver of a car entered the roadway from a private drive,” Sgt. Jonathan Howard said in an email response to our inquiry.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not hurt.

Howard said it’s too early to know if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

At this point, we do not know the dynamics of the crash -- whether the motorcycle hit the car or the car hit the motorcycle. We also do not know if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

Thunderbird Road is closed between Seventh Street and Cave Creek Road while police conduct the on-scene portion of their investigation. Howard said that closure would be in place (through the morning commute.”

