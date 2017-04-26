Teen shot in chest near Phoenix bus stop, suspect on the loose

Police are trying to find the person who shot a 17-year-old in the chest early Wednesday morning.

It happened at or near a bus stop at 28th and Roosevelt streets, south of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Phoenix.

The teen was taken to nearby Maricopa Medical Center. According to emergency responders, he was conscious and talking.

At this point, investigators have not said what precipitated the shooting nor have they released any suspect information.

Video showed officers going door to door, talking to residents who might have seen or heard something.

