Police identify victim of deadly hit-and-run collision in north Phoenix

Police identified the man who was killed Tuesday night after a hit-and-run collision at an intersection in north Phoenix.

Sahadevan Kunnath, 65, died after a he was struck by a pickup truck around 8 p.m. as he crossed 19th Avenue near Union Hills Drive, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The driver of the pick up truck did not stop after the vehicle struck Kunnath, and was last seen by witnesses traveling southbound on 19th Avenue. Kunnath died at the scene, police said.

The collision prompted authorities to temporarily shut down the intersection at 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive

Police said the hit-and-run suspect was driving a dark 2001 to 2007 Chevy Silverado pulling a flatbed trailer.

Anyone with information about the collision or the pick up truck was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.

