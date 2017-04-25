Chandler neighbors at odds with SRP over new power lines

SRP is open to burying the lines if a developer or other entity will pay the added cost. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

SRP held another open house Tuesdayto listen to neighbors' ideas. They'll meet again in May. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

SRP has been working on a plan to boost the electricity supply for the Price Road Corridor but some residents don't want more power lines. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Neighbors in Chandler are trying to come up with a compromise with Salt River Project on a difficult power supply problem in the southwest part of the city.

While Chandler's Intel campus is expanding, city and state officials continue working to lure other high-tech, industrial companies to the area called the Price Road Corridor.

That creates more of a demand for electricity, and SRP wants to be ahead of the curve.

"Our responsibility as the utility provider is to make sure that our infrastructure is in place to allow that economic growth to occur," SRP's Scott Harelson said.

SRP has been working on a plan to boost the electricity supply for several years.

"SRP does not want to be the impediment to a company like Apple or Intel deciding they want to build in the corridor," Harelson added.

The original plan, to build new lines through the Gila River Tribe's land, fell through when the Tribal Council voted "no."

SRP's revised plan has 130-foot tall power lines running adjacent to communities, where residents are concerned.

"You're looking at property values. We bought our home to be here 30 years. A power line like this would hurt home values and resale," Lori Marsh, an HOA president, said.

Her development planted trees to block the current 60-foot tall power lines.

"Walking around here, you don't want to see industrial power lines stretching across," she said. "It's not what we want in this community and it doesn't need to be here. There are plenty of places to put it."

Marsh and her neighbors are suggesting alternative plans to SRP, which the utility will analyze.

SRP held another open house Tuesday to listen to neighbors' ideas. They'll meet again in May.

"If they don't want to disrupt site lines, underground it. It's an option which would work for everybody," Marsh said.

SRP is open to burying the lines if a developer or other entity will pay the added cost.

"Typically, it's $1 million a mile to build above ground, and $10 million a mile to go underground," Harelson said.

SRP's final plan could go to the state's Corporation Commission this summer. Construction probably would not begin for another two years.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.