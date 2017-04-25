13-year-old girl hit by DPS trooper in West Valley

A 13-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after being hit by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper Tuesday evening near Dysart Road and Camelback Road.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the area in Litchfield Park around 6 p.m. for an accident involving a pedestrian that was hit by a car. According to MCSO, the teenage girl was not in a crosswalk and the trooper was in a state issued cruiser.

MCSO says the girl was taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

In an update on Wednesday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office told us that the victim suffered a compound fracture to one of her legs. The injury is not life-threatening.

DPS has been notified and MCSO says they will be conducting the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.