Valley family finds memorial DVD inside new DVD player

We were able to find numbers for the company that made the DVD and potential family members. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

On the TV screen, there was the name Everard Lunde with the date of his birth and death. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Ronnie and her sister Madisyn found a memorial DVD inside a "new" DVD player they bought from Target. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It was a typical Friday night in the Conn household for Ronnie and her sister Madisyn.

“We went to Fry's and got some movies and then went to Target to go get a DVD player," said Ronnie.

When she went to put a DVD in, she noticed there was already one inside.

"We didn't really know what it was so after that we put it in and we didn't watch it but we saw the first part,” said Madisyn.

“I was shocked. I didn't know what to think," said Ronnie.

They decided to write down the name and watch the DVD for clues to see if they could find his family.

"It was sad to see all the family pictures and to know that was somebody's loved one, father, someone's husband," said Madisyn.

So they posted a message on several community Facebook pages to see if anyone knew the Lunde family but no one responded.

That is when we did some digging to try and help the girls. We were able to find numbers for the company that made the DVD and potential family members.

They left several messages and are hoping someone will return their calls and lead them to the right person.

"My dad passed away when I was 4 and I know if his CD of his memorial got around I would want it back," said Madisyn.

