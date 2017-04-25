FBI seeking credit card fraud & burglary victims

The FBI is investigating possible credit card fraud and burglaries at the now-closed Mamma Mia’s Pizza restaurants, located at 3937 E. Indian School Road and 809 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix.

If you were a customer of Mamma Mia’s Pizza between January 2012 and July 2015 and were a victim of credit card fraud and/or your home was burglarized, the FBI would like your assistance in obtaining more information that will aid in the investigation.

Due to a large number of people potentially affected, a dedicated complaint email address has been established for this investigation.

If you think you might be a victim or know something about fraudulent activities, please contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office.

Email: tips.phoenix@ic.fbi.gov

Call: 623-466-1999 (Click/tap to call this number from your mobile device.)

FBI seeks credit card fraud/burglary victims who were customers of Mamma Mia's Pizza on Indian School Rd. in Phoenix, AZ between 2012-2015. pic.twitter.com/jUTfczabQS — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) April 25, 2017

