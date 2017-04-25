Four pounds of fur later, it's a new look for Lillie

It's amazing what a good haircut, a warm bath and lots of TLC can do.

We first brought you the story of Lillie the cocker spaniel on Monday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Department discovered the filthy, malnourished dog, along with a horse, also malnourished, while performing a welfare check at a Queen Creek home last Friday.

Despite efforts to save the horse, veterinarians said his health had deteriorated to a point that required them to euthanize him.

But the outlook was more optimistic for the 12-year-old cocker spaniel, even though she was so overgrown, she was weighed down by four pounds of fur.

In fact, the large clumps of matted fur weighed down her ears and legs so much that she had difficulty walking.

The cocker spaniel was taken to the Palm Glen Animal Hospital where a veterinarian shaved the matted hair off of her.

The vet called it "the worst case of this kind of neglect I've seen in 21 years."

Well, Lillie has now had several thorough groomings and she looks great.

Lillie is going to be placed in the MCSO MASH UNIT Wednesday and the staff there will determine the next steps.

It's not clear yet when she will be up for adoption.

As for Lillie's owner? Sandra Wood, 66, was taken to a hospital for treatment for her illnesses. She had reportedly told investigators that she loved the animals, but was too ill to care for them.

MCSO said when Woods is released, she will face four counts of Animal Cruelty for failing to provide food, water and medical care to her animals.

MCSO urges folks to remember that if you can't take care of your animals, please contact your local shelter or rescue.

