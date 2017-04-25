Arizona looks to become next 'foodie' destination

The state's Office of Tourism is in the process of creating a new website that will help out-of-towners plan their culinary experience in Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona is doing its best to become a foodie destination. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Taco Guild's success, along with the popularity of other one-of-a-kind restaurants with award-winning chefs, has put Arizona on the map as a culinary destination.

When most people think of Arizona they think of the sunshine, spring training and the nice resorts.

But what about the food? The cool restaurants? The award-winning chefs?

The Taco Guild Gastropub in Phoenix is making a name for itself with its unique atmosphere (it's an old church) and off the charts taco creations.

The Travel Network just called it one of the best Mexican eateries in the country.

"People come in here and they fall in love with the building first," said Sam Cavallaro, manager of the Taco Guild in Phoenix. "Then, once they try our food, we have 'em ."

The Taco Guild's success, along with the popularity of other one-of-a-kind restaurants with award-winning chefs, has put Arizona on the map as a culinary destination.

"Different restaurants are popping up that are not necessarily from here," said diner Maria Escobar. "But it also brings in different cultures."

In an effort to highlight all the tasty food and wine experiences Arizona has to offer, the state's Office of Tourism wants to promote Arizona as a "foodie" destination.

Deputy Director Stephanie Dowling said they're in the process of creating a new website that will help out-of-towners plan their culinary experience in Arizona.

The site will feature Arizona chefs and restaurants, food tours, wineries and farm to table experiences.

"This particular website, we hope, provides one place where they can go to get all the information," said Dowling. "They can really plan their trip around which restaurants they want to experience, and they can really eat their way through Arizona."

According to Dowling, they've teamed up with the Arizona Restaurant Association to screen and recruit restaurants they plan to promote on the website.

They're hoping to have Arizona's top foodie destinations posted in the next couple of months.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.