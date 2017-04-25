NFL conditionally reinstates former AZ Cardinal Daryl Washington

The NFL has conditionally reinstated Daryl Washington. The 2012 All Pro Linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals has been suspended since 2014. The NFL releasing a statement following the decision.

"Washington may join the Cardinals at the training facility and participate in meetings, conditioning work and similar activities. Once arrangements have been confirmed regarding Washington’s clinical resources in Phoenix, he will be permitted to participate in all preseason activities, including practices and games.

Prior to the start of the regular season, the NFL will review Washington’s progress. Based on his compliance and engagement with his program and resources, he will be permitted to participate in all regular season activities beginning in Week 1. He will be evaluated later in the season for full reinstatement.

Washington had been suspended since May 2014 without pay following multiple violations of the NFL-NFLPA Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. "

It's unclear if Washington will rejoin the Cardinals. The team released its own statement about Washington.

"Considering we have been prohibited from having any contact with him over the last three years, it would be premature today to discuss a potential return to the team.

As everyone is aware, the 2017 NFL Draft is just days away and that is where our energy and attention is fully focused right now.

At the appropriate time, we will address the issue of Daryl Washington further."

The Cardinals next media availability is Thursday night after the first round of the NFL Draft.

LB Daryl Washington has been reinstated by the NFL on a conditional basis.https://t.co/JNneicuVmB — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 25, 2017

