Divers search Phoenix canal for evidence in 'older' case

Dive teams have been out all day searching a canal near 10th Street and Indian School.

Police would not say what they were looking for, but would only say that "Officers are searching for evidence in an older case."

This is the same neighborhood where a person of interest in the serial street shooter case was taken into custody.

[READ MORE: 'Person of interest' identified in Phoenix Serial Street Shooter case; DPS denies link to freeway shooter case]

For the past two days, the Phoenix police dive team has been searching this canal. But no one will say if the search is related to the serial street shootings or another case.

Police sources tell us the man being looked at in connection with the serial street shootings in 23-year-old Aaron Saucedo. He was arrested last week in connection with a 2015 murder - unrelated to the serial street killings.

Saucedo lives just two blocks from where the Phoenix police dive team has been searching, according to neighbors, for the past two days

We're told that on Monday, officers suited up with scuba gear and were actually diving the canal waters.

On Tuesday. police were seen using large search magnets to systematically sweep the bottom of the canal, obviously looking for things made out of metal.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.