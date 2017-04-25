Grilled Chicken Thighs with Orange Chipotle Sauce

Serves 10

Ingredients

Chicken:

2 pounds boneless chicken thighs (about 10)

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

2 tablespoons coarsely ground cumin seeds

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Sauce:

4 oranges, washed

½ cup rice vinegar

2 teaspoons brown sugar

¼ teaspoon chipotle chile powder

1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro

Procedure

Chicken: In a large bowl, combine the chicken, garlic, cumin, oil, salt and pepper. Toss well and set aside.

Sauce: Using a sharp vegetable peeler, take the zest off the oranges and cut it into julienne strips. In a medium saucepan bring 2 cups of water to a boil and add the strips; cook about 30 seconds, strain, and rinse with cold water. Juice the oranges (you should have about 2 cups of juice). Wipe out the saucepan and add the orange juice and strips, the vinegar, the brown sugar, and the chile powder. Bring to a boil over medium heat; reduce to simmer and cook until reduced by half, about 15 minutes. Just before serving, add the cilantro. This can be made ahead and refrigerated until needed.

Preheat a barbeque grill or a grill pan. When hot, add the chicken thighs and cook until cooked through and lightly charred, about 4 minutes per side. Remove from heat; let rest for about 5 minutes. Put a chicken thigh on each plate and top with a tablespoon of warm sauce.