'Education parrot' goes missing from Tempe exotic bird rescue

A feathered friend has gone missing from a Valley bird rescue, and her owners are hoping someone in the community knows something about her disappearance.

"Pistachio," is a Senegal parrot and has been trained as an "education bird."

She was last seen in her cage Monday at the AZ Exotic Bird Rescue in Tempe, according to the rescue's Facebook page.

Her owners say she is "very loved and missed."

Please call 480-306-4690 with any information.

AZ Exotic Bird Rescue, Inc. is a non-profit corporation established to meet the needs of surrendered exotic birds.

The rescue's mission is to provide care to surrendered, displaced, abandoned, neglected, and abused exotic birds as well as to educate and serve the public by sharing decades of experience in meeting the birds' needs.

The rescue's website states, "We provide rehabilitation, behavioral therapy, retirement, and adoption services for exotic birds. AZ Exotic Bird Rescue, Inc. has extensive experience working with exotic birds. We place great emphasis on educating the public, both those with exotic birds and those considering adding an exotic bird to their lives, about the needs and care of these amazing birds. We are a no-kill, non-profit organization funded solely through adoption fees and donations. 100% of all funds donated go toward the operating costs associated with providing: housing, health care, superior nutrition, grooming needs, behavioral modification, stimulating environments, and proper socialization."

http://www.azexoticbirdrescue.org

