Coriander Seared Tuna Tacos with Cucumber Pico & Grilled Tuna Spinach Salad with Sesame-Soy Viniagrette

Courtesy of Chef Jim Gallen, Tom's Tavern

Coriander Seared Tuna Tacos with Cucumber Pico

Ingredients for Tuna:

•Toasted coriander seeds

•½ lb tuna

•Salt to taste

•Pepper to taste

•Corn tortillas

Ingredients for Cucumber Pico:

•½ cucumber (diced small)

•1 Tablespoon cilantro (chopped)

•1 Tablespoon red onion (diced small)

•Lemon juice to taste

•Canola oil to taste

Directions: To toast coriander seeds, put into a small skillet and heat over medium until they become fragrant. Chop cucumber, cilantro, red onion and add lemon juice and canola oil. Set aside. Rub the toasted coriander seeds onto the tuna, with salt and pepper to taste. Grill tuna to desired temperature and heat corn tortillas on grill. Top tuna taco with cucumber pico and serve immediately.

Grilled Tuna Spinach Salad with Sesame-Soy Vinaigrette

Ingredients for salad:

•1 lb. Spinach

•1 avocado (diced)

•Red onion (julienned)

•Cherry tomatoes

•Mushrooms

•Black and white sesame seeds

•5 oz. Ahi Tuna (grilled)

•Salt and pepper

Ingredients for Sesame-Soy Vinaigrette:

•1 teaspoon sesame seeds

•2 Tablespoons avocado oil

•1 Tablespoon wine vinegar

•1 teaspoon soy sauce

•Honey to taste

Directions: Cut all ingredients for the salad (avocado, red onion, cherry tomatoes and mushrooms), and add to pre-washed spinach. Set aside. Prepare your dressing by adding all ingredients together and whisking together in a bowl. Grill the ahi tuna to your liking and add to top of the salad. Sprinkle with black and white sesame seeds, and drizzle with vinaigrette. Serve immediately.

