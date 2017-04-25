Valley man's family asking for help after critical motorcycle accident

A Phoenix man is recovering from a motorcycle accident that occurred near 19th Avenue and Hatcher earlier in April.

The man's family says he was driving his motorcycle northbound on 19th Avenue on his way to work when they say an SUV traveling south made a left turn in front of him and the two vehicles collided. The man, Shae Uppal, 28, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Uppal's family is now asking for help while he recovers from his injuries.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to pay for medical bills while Uppal recovers.

"He [Uppal], and everyone who loves him, including his daughter are extremely lucky and thankful he survived the accident. Trying to raise money for his medical bills. And also enough money to keep him afloat on his bills. ANYTHING helps, and EVERYTHING is appreciated. Even if you can't donate. Your prayers for a speedy recovery are also welcome," the GoFundMe post states.

