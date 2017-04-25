Miniature therapy 'hero horse' needs help with big vet bill

A little horse is facing a big vet bill, and his owner is looking to the community for help.

"Raleigh" is a miniature therapy horse here in the Valley. He entertains at-risk children, vets, hospital patients and senior center residents.

"It really takes their mind off of, maybe, why they're there or what they'll have to face in the near future," said Raleigh's owner, Joey Ogburn.

Ogburn rescued the horse from an abuse and neglect situation about five years ago. Ogburn is the founder and President of Mini Angel Eyes, an organization that has several certified therapy miniature horses.

Raleigh actually became the first Animal Hero Award recipient that wasn't a dog or a cat. He was honored in February for his "heroic" actions in serving those in need.

But now this little horse who helps others is in need of a little help of his own.

Last week Raleigh got sick and needed to have surgery for a kink in his colon.

Between surgery and hospital costs, his owner needs to raise $8,000 before Raleigh can come home.

If you can help, a Go Fund Me page has been set up for donations.

