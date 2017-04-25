Strong winds move through Arizona on Friday

By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
Strong winds and blowing dust will push through Metro Phoenix Friday as a storm system tracks through the area.

Winds are expected to increase across the Valley out of the west at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible. The strongest winds in Metro Phoenix are expected between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday. Blowing dust will also be a threat in susceptible desert areas. High profile vehicles traveling north-south will get hit with hazardous crosswinds.

With low relative humidity down to five percent, and dry fuels, the combo will create a high fire danger, so the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Southern Deserts and Yavapai County Friday. Wind Advisories are also in effect for Eastern Arizona. Burning is discouraged.

The storm responsible for the strong winds is also producing some high elevation snow and rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible across the mountains north and east of the Valley Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. This system will move east of the area by Saturday night.

A colder air mass is being ushered in behind this system, so daytime highs will take a tumble across the state. Many communities will be five to 15 degrees cooler than normal Friday through Sunday. In Metro Phoenix, look for a high of 87 today, 82 Saturday and 87 Sunday.

A big warm up is expected next week, with the Valley returning to the triple-digit territory by the end of next week.

