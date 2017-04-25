Strong winds move through Arizona on Friday

Strong winds move through Arizona on FridayPosted: Updated:
A dozen years & a few lessons learned
This week marks 12 years for me at 3TV! I'm reflecting on those dozen years with the top five lessons I've learned.More >
The monsoon monster beetle
I just cleaned one of these guys out of my pool this week - The Palo Verde Beetle!More >
What the August eclipse will look like in Arizona
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >
Marine Layer
The Southern California marine layer explained
Another escape for the DeMartino Family from the heat and this time we head to Southern California. Basically, the spot most “zonies” head to every summer.More >
Some good (and bad) news about the Phoenix heat
Let's start with the good. Temperatures are on their downward slide from here on out in Phoenix!More >
It never rains in MY neighborhood!
People constantly tell me it never rains in THEIR neighborhood. Truth be told, there are some parts of the Valley more favored for storms during the monsoon season. But even Mother Nature likes to break her own rules sometimes.More >
The magnificent microburst
Every summer we see one or two storms that leave us with a reminder just how powerful the monsoon can be. Last season we got hit by this magnificent microburst that ranks up there with a storm that won’t soon be forgotten.More >
Anatomy of a killer flash flood
A flash flood can occur anywhere in Arizona. But the threat is larger near recent wildfires.More >
TREAT YO SELF: A kid-friendly science experiment to celebrate National Ice Cream Month
July of 1984, in my opinion, was a momentous time.Besides a certain Arizona meteorologist being born into this world (me), it was also when President Ronald Reagan proclaimed that July would be recognized as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of July would be National Ice Cream Day.More >
What causes the sweet smell of rain in Arizona?
Ooh that smell! Can't ya smell that smell? At first thought, that smell is rain! That sweet desert smell you notice right after a monsoon storm is from a desert plant, the creosote bush!More >
