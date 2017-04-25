Strong winds move through Arizona on Friday

Strong winds and blowing dust will push through Metro Phoenix Friday as a storm system tracks through the area.

Winds are expected to increase across the Valley out of the west at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible. The strongest winds in Metro Phoenix are expected between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday. Blowing dust will also be a threat in susceptible desert areas. High profile vehicles traveling north-south will get hit with hazardous crosswinds.

With low relative humidity down to five percent, and dry fuels, the combo will create a high fire danger, so the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Southern Deserts and Yavapai County Friday. Wind Advisories are also in effect for Eastern Arizona. Burning is discouraged.

The storm responsible for the strong winds is also producing some high elevation snow and rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible across the mountains north and east of the Valley Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. This system will move east of the area by Saturday night.

A colder air mass is being ushered in behind this system, so daytime highs will take a tumble across the state. Many communities will be five to 15 degrees cooler than normal Friday through Sunday. In Metro Phoenix, look for a high of 87 today, 82 Saturday and 87 Sunday.

A big warm up is expected next week, with the Valley returning to the triple-digit territory by the end of next week.

Might be a little windy out there today, with gusts up to 45 mph expected this afternoon! #AZwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/D2AuVpKX5h — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) April 28, 2017

A dusty and very windy Friday as a dry cold front sweeps through so exercise caution. Cooler & mostly sunny Sat. Enjoy YOUR weekend! #AZWX pic.twitter.com/yoGUr4RAT1 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) April 28, 2017

Another Spring-time cold front is fcst to move south thru AZ Friday afternoon and evening. Gusty west to northwest winds are Forecast.#azwx pic.twitter.com/sEoSUUNHzr — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) April 27, 2017

Gusty wind and very low RH will result in dangerous fire weather conditions Friday from the lower CO river valley eastward. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/PVZmzo1q2S — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) April 27, 2017

Look for another round of windy conditions Friday across the deserts. Gusts over 40 mph possible. Dangerous fire weather conds. too. #azwx pic.twitter.com/a1sVRyMNf9 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) April 26, 2017

