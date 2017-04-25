Town home fire in Phoenix causes smoke but no injuries

Phoenix fire crews responded to a town home fire near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Tuesday morning.

According to Phoenix Fire Department, the residents of the town home were not at home and crews were able to prevent the spread of the fire to nearby town homes.

No injuries were reported. Phoenix fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

Phoenix fire crews on scene of a townhome fire 83rd Ave. and Palm Lane pic.twitter.com/kDjFmEeTq5 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) April 25, 2017

