Plan Your Summer Vacation for Less!

By: Alicia Markham, www.dealsinaz.com

Summer vacation is weeks away and if you haven't planned your getaway yet, I found a few deals that could save you a few bucks.

I found a deal at the Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove near Disneyland in a family suite for as low as $199, usually $350. Get it through my website at dealsinaz.com. The suites can fit up to six people and they include six passes to their huge water park. We're talking a 105,000 square foot indoor water park full of rides for kids of all ages! The place gets great reviews. Deal link: http://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-4314883-10872943?url=https://www.groupon.com/deals/ga-bk-great-wolf-lodge-southern-california-3?utm_source=rvs&utm_medium=afl&utm_campaign=4314883

If you want to spend time in San Diego and you feel like a surprise, head to dealsinaz.com to get a night at a top secret four star hotel for four for as low as $118, usually $190. Deal link: http://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-4314883-10872943?url=https://www.groupon.com/deals/ga-bk-top-secret-san-diego-hotel-14#trip-advisor

If you'd like to check out a great resort on a lake in Grand Lake Colorado, head to dealsinaz.com to get a night for as low as $79. The place was featured on Travel Channel's Hotel Impossible and gets great reviews! If you stay three nights you could even book Memorial Day weekend while supplies last. Deal link: http://www.tkqlhce.com/click-4314883-11083236-1475872862000?url=https://m.livingsocial.com/escapes/properties/73458/deals/1654078-western-riviera-lakeside-lodging-events

If you'd like to make the whole summer into a staycation, get a pogo pass for 60% off with code ALICIA. For $49.98 you enjoy admission to Sunsplash, The Phoenix Zoo, Dbacks games, AZ Airtime, the Ice Den, Phoenix Rock Gym, the Idea museum, skate land, Urban Jungle fun park, Fat Cats, and lots more. They've worked to get places all over town and it's truly the best deal for family entertainment. It was voted the best Alicia's Deal of all time! If you have a group looking for a fundraiser, this could be a money maker for your organization too! Write me for more information. Deal link: http://www.pogopass.com/?tracking=538564ac43871

Enjoy!