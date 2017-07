Pinal County Sheriff's office found the body of a man in a pool at a home in Apache Junction Tuesday morning.

PCSO says a family member had called to initiate a welfare check at the home.

When deputies arrived, they found the body at the bottom of the pool.

Officials say it is too early to determine if there is any foul play.

