Phoenix woman says car rental company owes for wrecked car

Lisa Casey can’t believe what her car looks like.

"Oh yeah, it makes me disgusted," she told 3 On Your Side.

She's disgusted because the rear of her car is pretty mangled. According to Casey, a guy came ripping through her apartment complex parking lot back in early March and plowed into three parked cars, including her 2004 Ford Taurus.

“And, he pushed my car into another car and damaged the side of it,” she said.

The driver who caused all the mess was driving a 2017 Chevy Camaro, which was also damaged. He apparently rented the Camaro from Hertz Car Rental.

Casey says a day after the crash, Hertz sent out its adjuster who told Casey and others that the car rental company would pay for their damage.

“Exactly, what did he say?” Gary Harper asked.

“He just told me it was considered a loss and that it was totaled. He said he would get the paperwork to Hertz so they could make a quick claim and get done," Casey said.

But Casey says there was nothing quick about it. It's been more than a month, and she says Hertz hasn't settled the matter at all.

In fact, she says the Hertz representative handling the issue is dodging her phone calls and has left her in the dark.

“They haven't returned any calls. And, I have called twice a day, every day since the ninth of March," Casey said.

“You need some help here, don't you?” Harper asked.

“Yes, I need some answers so we can get this thing settled," Casey replied.

3 On Your Side contacted Hertz to find out why there's been such a delay.

Once we did, Casey says she immediately got a phone call from Hertz saying they were totaling out her car and writing her a check for $1,500, which is what her damaged car is worth.

Casey says if it wasn't for 3 On Your Side, her issue probably would have silently gone away and never would have been resolved.

"I could never have done it without 3 On Your Side. You're amazing. Thank you,” Casey said. “I definitely would not have gotten any answers and I would still be running around in circles so thank you for your help."

Hertz was great to work with and 3 On Your Side appreciates that. They tell me the issue was rather time-consuming because of the number of victims involved and other factors. If you’d like to read Hertz’ unedited statement, you’ll find it below.

Hertz Statement:

This was an unfortunate situation that involved four claimants which made this case particularly complex and longer to investigate than a standard claim. We made each claimant aware of that early in the process including Ms. Casey, and that we would need to do our due diligence and complete an investigation to determine if the renter had personal auto insurance to cover the damage first. If they did not, by contract in Arizona – and in most other states – Hertz takes a Secondary Liability position as the owner of the vehicle. What that means is the renter is primarily responsible for his/her own negligence. However, if the renter does not have liability insurance that meets the minimum financial responsibility limits of the state where the accident occurs to respond to an accident in which the renter is deemed to be negligent, then Hertz will step up to pay up to the amount of the minimum financial responsibility limits of the applicable state. In Arizona, the minimum financial responsibility limits for property damage to third parties is $10,000 per occurrence. After many unsuccessful attempts to establish personal auto insurance for the renter, we moved forward in the claims process and sent adjusters to complete the estimates for each claimant. Per state law we meet the statutory requirements for property damage of $10,000, which in this case, needed to be pro-rated among all claimants based on the extent of damage that each claimants’ vehicle received. Estimates for all four claimants would need to be complete before issuing a final settlement. The estimates were completed and the final settlements were available on 4/18. We contacted Ms. Casey on 4/19 and verbally provided her with the final settlement amount of $1,500 for the total loss value of her vehicle. She has decided to retain her vehicle so we are working to obtain a state salvage document to satisfy their salvage retention requirements and will issue the full payment once complete. We have personally apologized to Ms. Casey for any frustration or inconvenience she has experienced in regard to the management of her claim.

