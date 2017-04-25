Pet of the Week: Hershey

Just as sweet as his name suggests, Hershey is an adorable 1-year old Chihuahua mix who is currently available for adoption at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope campus.

It’s hard to believe now that this positive ball of energy was at one point battling depression after being hit by a car. But what’s even harder to believe is that he still has so much energy in spite of only having three little legs to work with.

Like several of our adoptable pets, Hershey entered the doors of the Arizona Humane Society as a stray so not much is really known about his past.

What we do know, however, is that this little 13-pound bundle of love will run to caretakers when they call out his name and is a very big fan of curling up into the lap of anybody who can make a little time for him.

Come in and pay Hershey a visit today, and you’ll quickly see why he is so deserved of receiving all the kisses he can get.

