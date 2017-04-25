Family-Owned Grocer Looking to Fill More Than 300 Open Positions at Bashas', AJ's & Food City Store Locations & Company Distribution Center

Bashas' Family of Stores, the family-owned grocer that operates Food City, AJ's Fine Foods and Bashas' supermarkets, is holding a job fair as it looks to add more than 300 people to its roster, filling a range of positions at its more than 100 locations throughout the state. The open positions range from hourly clerks to store managers, to distribution center positions and everything in-between. No experience is required for many of the positions.

The family-owned grocer is especially looking for bakers. No experience is necessary for interested candidates who are interested, as the company has a six-week training program for bakers.

During the job fair, applicants will meet with Bashas' hiring team for an interview, complete paperwork and submit to drug screening. Applications can be completed in advance online at bashas.com. In many cases, applicants will be hired on the spot.



Bashas' Family of Stores offers competitive pay, flexible schedule options, and career growth and advancement opportunities.

The Bashas' Job fair takes place, Tuesday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mesa Convention Center,

For more information, visit www.bashas.com

Festival of Tales literacy

Southwest Human Development is partnering with Paradise Valley Community to host its Festival of Tales literacy event a fun day of reading, literacy and cultural activities for children and families from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Paradise Valley Community College.

To help improve early literacy and put more high-quality children's books in the hands of young kids, Southwest Human Development recently published its first-ever children's book, Up Up Up.

Written by Phoebe Fox and illustrated by Michael Hale, Up Up Up is a story about a fanciful trip taken up an elevator by a lovable cast of animals on their way to a friend's birthday party.



Up Up Up is available for sale at www.firsteditionproject.com. Which each purchase, a book will also be given to a child in need.

The festival, hosted by Paradise Valley Community College, brings books to life through the "Art of Storytelling" and provides free books to children who participate in the day's activities, which includes demonstrations of storytelling, arts and crafts, games, face painting, live music, food trucks and much more!

Festival of Tales provides 5,000+ books to Valley children and their families.

Festival of Tales is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit these websites: www.festivaloftales.com or www.swhd.org

Odysea World Penguin Day/Summer Programs at OdySea Aquarium

World Penguin Day

* Tuesday April 25th is "World Penguin Day"

* OdySea Aquarium now introduce (6) new baby penguins

* One of the most popular exhibits at OdySea Aquarium is Penguin where guests can observe the playful South African penguins and their agile and graceful swimming patterns through underwater portholes.

* A special "PIP" (Penguin Interaction Program) allow visitors to get up-close-and-personal with these happy penguins where photo opportunities are abundant.

Summer Programs at OdySea Aquarium

OdySea Aquarium celebrates Mermaid Magic with activities revolving around one of the world's most awe-inspiring mythical creatures mermaids! Guests can watch real live mermaids swim with the sharks and rays, and even meet these majestic beauties from May 27 through June 4th; activities will include:

* Mermaids in the water at SeaTREK's Stingray Bay where guests will have the opportunity to speak with mermaids beginning at 9:00am daily, ending at 5pm Sunday through Friday, and 8:00pm Saturdays

* Transformation of the Deep Ocean 3D Theater to Mermaid Cove with mermaid themed activities including a meet and greet in front of the Deep Ocean viewing window every day from 9:30am-5:30pm (until 8:30pm on Saturdays); a mermaid themed chair centered in front of the viewing window and special Sharpshooter images being captured during the meet and greets.

* Mermaids in the Deep Ocean Exhibit featuring mermaids swimming with the sharks and rays in the Deep Ocean exhibit. This will begin at 9:30am daily with the last appearance at 5:30pm Sunday through Friday, and 8:00pm Saturdays. Mermaids will swim in front of exhibit window, blow kisses, and perform.

* The Lighthouse Café will also offer Mermaid exclusive menu items including Chocolate pirate coins and mermaid themed cupcakes as well as a Mermaid Mule specialty cocktail available during the weekends only.

July: "SOS" (Summer of Sharks at OdySea Aquarium)

* The month of July will be chalk full of shark frenzied fun at the OdySea Aquarium with the launch of their first ever "SOS"- Summer of Sharks. With over forty sharks and nine different species onsite, guests are invited to marvel at the largest and most diverse collection of sharks in Arizona. To celebrate Shark Week and the magnificent and mysterious shark, the OdySea Aquarium will be offering a variety of special programs, activities, and educational opportunities for guests.

* The Sharks of the Deep exhibit includes over 200,000 gallons of water and provides multiple viewing areas to allow guests to see different species of mysterious deep ocean sharks including California leopard sharks, scalloped hammerhead, blacknose sharks, bonnethead sharks and more. There are also live camera feeds for guests to extend their viewing of the shark's daily activities, at home.

For more information, visit: www.odyseaaquarium.com or call: 480-291-8000

Phoenix students compete in VEX Robotics World Championship

Tens of thousands of students from around the world compete tonight in Louisville, Kentucky at the 10th annual VEX Robotics World Championship, including 12-year-old Maritza Lopez from Phoenix's Orangewood K-8 School. She is hoping her team, Robo-Cougars II's robot will be crowned the winner.

Science, Technology, Engineering and Math are some of the most challenging courses for students these days. VEX Robotics and the REC Foundation have found a way to help students find their passion for problem solving and understanding the way things work through competitive robotics. Through robotics, STEM education is being turned into a hands-on sport that makes learning fun, while improving student interest and preparedness for a future in the STEM workforce.

Tens of thousands of students from around the world vouch for this statement as they descend upon Louisville, Kentucky to compete at the 10th annual VEX Robotics World Championship. More than 20,000 participants from over 30 nations, including our area, are hoping they have what it takes to make it to the finals tonight and be crowned World Champions.

For more information, visit: https://www.robotevents.com/

Homeless kitten season is here

Spring is kitten season and most shelters won't take bottle babies. AAWL shares what to do if you find a baby kitten.

What to do if you see kittens

Wait for mom

Keep in mind that most shelters won't take bottle babies

Once they are eating on their own, many locations are able to help, but bottle babies are extremely difficult to care for

AAWL's experience

Foster more than 1,300 kittens and cats every year

Adopted out 2,000 kittens and cats last year half of all adoptions!

For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/

Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix

The high-speed action of Verizon IndyCar Series racing comes to Phoenix Raceway for the Phoenix Grand Prix on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Catch IndyCar's brightest stars under the lights for 250 miles in the first short-track race of the 2017 INDYCAR season. The race starts at 6:30 pm.

For more information, visit: http://www.phoenixraceway.com/Races-At-PIR/IndyCar-Weekend.aspx and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PhoenixRaceway

April is Rosacea Awareness Month to educate about the chronic skin disorder that affects 16 million Americans. An expert talk about how to treat identify and treat it.

Persistent redness, visible blood vessels, stinging, burning and swelling can all be symptoms of rosacea. The emotional impact can also be devastating. Esthetician Kristy Harris of Shapiro Plastic Surgery and Skin Klinic with solutions, while the office offers discounted rosacea treatments this month. You can also check her blog for the latest on in-office and at-home procedures.

For more information, visit: www.shapiroplasticsurgery.com and www.bestofbothworldsaz.com

THIS IS LIFE LIVE Airs Four Back-to-back Nights of Big Reveals Beginning April 23 at 10/9c with hosts Lisa Joyner and DeVon Franklin

TLC captures awe inspiring, shocking and emotional real moments LIVE in an unprecedented four-night television event premiering April 23 at 10/9c. THIS IS LIFE LIVE goes inside the lives of families across the country to deliver life altering moments as they unfold in real time. Hosted by Lisa Joyner, host of TLC's Long Lost Family, and award-winning film and television producer DeVon Franklin, this groundbreaking event follows the personal journeys of families about to experience an extraordinary circumstance on LIVE television.



Each night, hosts Joyner and Franklin go live from different locations across the country, to share two unique stories of families and their loved ones as they experience an epic, pivotal moment. Every hour reveals compelling and dramatic stories with the twists, turns and huge surprises that happen along the way. From seeing the miracle of a woman walk for the first time and watching a father be reunited with a long-lost family member, to witnessing a deaf parent hearing a child say, "I love you," viewers will share in unforgettable, personal and life-changing moments as they happen LIVE.



Watch these families go on a personal journey and share the joy, elation and surprise of once-in-a-lifetime transformative moments. THIS IS LIFE LIVE will deliver authentic stories in an unfiltered way while revealing an unmissable live moment. And each night, immediately following the show, viewers at home will have the chance to have their questions answered by the participants in the live digital after show.

For more information, visit: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/this-is-life-live/

Planning your Summer getaway to Portland

Instead of hitting San Diego or other Southern California cities this Summer, why not try somewhere new like Portland, a growing destination for families. Travel journalist Dena Roche shows us why you might want to consider the Pacific Northwest destination.

Check out these websites on sites in Portland:

Travel Portland

https://www.travelportland.com/

Sentinel Hotel

http://www.sentinelhotel.com/

DIY Bar

https://www.diybar.co/

Orvis

http://www.orvis.com/

Yala

https://www.yaladesigns.com/

Aromaflage

https://www.aromaflage.com/

Orox Leather Co.

www.oroxleather.com

Southeast Wine Collective

www.sewinecollective.com

MadeHere PDX

www.madeherepdx.myshopify.com

Visit Dena Roche website at the The Travel Diet: www.thetraveldiet.com

Brunch at Valley Italian hotspot

They're known for their Italian food around the Valley, but now Maggiano's Little Italy is serving up brunch! We chat with Exec Chef Donald Clavel about their new brunch offerings, as he shows us how to whip up one of their newest specialty items, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with an Italian-American twist. #MaggBrunch

Recipe: Leon Ricotta Pancakes

Ingredients

½ Cup All-Purpose Flour

1 Tsp Baking Powder

4 Tbsp. Granulated Sugar

2 Eggs, Separated

½ Tsp Kosher Salt

½ Cup Whole Milk

1 Cup Ricotta Cheese

1 Tsp Vanilla Bean Paste

1 Tbsp. Lemon Zest

1 Tbsp. Lemon Juice

2 Tbsp. Canola Oil

Whipped Cream

Fresh Blueberries

Maple Syrup

Directions:

1.In a small mixing bowl, combine the flour and baking powder.

2.In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the sugar, egg yolks, kosher salt, whole milk, ricotta cheese, vanilla bean paste, lemon zest, and lemon juice.

3.Set both bowls aside and in a separate medium mixing bowl, whisk the egg whites until stiff peaks are formed.

4.Whisk the flour mixture into the ricotta cheese mixture until incorporated.

5.Gently fold the whisked egg whites into the flour and cheese mixture until incorporated do not over fold.

6.Place the canola oil on a 400 degrees griddle.

7.Scoop the batter onto the griddle.

8.When the batter begins to bubble and the bottom has turned a golden brown, flip the pancake over.

9.Continue to cook until golden brown.

Yield: 15 pancakes

Serve the pancakes with whipped cream, blueberries, and maple syrup. Enjoy!

For more information, visit: www.maggianos.com/brunch and Facebook: www.facebook.com/maggianos

Brunch is offered seven days a week from 10:30 or 11 a.m. depending on the market to 3 p.m. at all 52 restaurants across the country. On Saturday's and Sunday's, Guests can choose from the full 12 dish decadent menu and Monday through Friday, Guests can choose from the restaurant's top five favorite brunch dishes to satisfy their taste buds.

Fulton Homes Fence Patrol Program Returns for 15th Consecutive Year

One of the Valley's most well-known water safety programs is returning for the 15th consecutive year.

Fulton Homes is launching its Fence Patrol program this month, which over the years has provided 15 free pool fences during the summer months for Valley residents in need. Fence Patrol highlights the importance of always watching children around water, and acts as a reminder that water emergencies can happen in seconds.

"We started our Fence Patrol program 15 years ago to put more protective fences around pools in hopes of making Valley families safer," Doug Fulton, CEO of Fulton Homes, said. "But, a fence is only a barrier. Watching children around water, teaching them to swim and having an adult who knows how to preform CPR are all critical for protection against drowning and near drowning accidents. Drowning is a sad reality in Arizona, and we want to continue doing everything we can to prevent tragedies from occurring."

The program, conducted in partnership with KMLE 107.9 and Ironman Pool Fence, will give away one pool fence a week to families in need through August. The public will be encouraged to nominate someone they know that needs a pool fence by visiting www.KMLE1079.com and clicking on the Fence Patrol icon. The first winner will be announced on April 21st.

This year the public will be able to make a direct monetary donation to Fence Patrol by clicking on the Fulton Homes Foundation link on the KMLE website.

The program comes at a crucial time. According to the Children's Safety Zone, which gathers statistics from local fire departments and hospitals, there has already been 10 water related incidents in the Valley this year. 3 of these incidents resulted in death, all of which were children 5 years old or younger.

Fence Patrol is one of several water safety-related initiatives Fulton Homes supports. The Tempe-based homebuilder also sponsors the "2 Seconds is Too Long" campaign, which raises awareness to watch children around the pool and gives away free swim lessons.

For more information, call 602-452-1000 or visit www.fultonhomes.com.