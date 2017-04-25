4 people in custody after early morning armed robbery

Four people are in custody after an early morning armed robbery in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Robert Pfohl of the Phoenix Police Department said the suspects robbed a person at gunpoint in the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

When officers located the suspects’ vehicle, the four people inside tried to run.

Officers established a perimeter and, with the help of the Phoenix Firebird helicopter, found the suspects and took them into custody.

No other details were immediately available.

