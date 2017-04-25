4 people in custody after early morning armed robbery

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
Four people are in custody after an early morning armed robbery in Phoenix.
According to Sgt. Robert Pfohl of the Phoenix Police Department said the suspects robbed a person at gunpoint in the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.
When officers located the suspects’ vehicle, the four people inside tried to run.
Officers established a perimeter and, with the help of the Phoenix Firebird helicopter, found the suspects and took them into custody.
No other details were immediately available.
Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.