4 people in custody after early morning armed robbery

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Four people are in custody after an early morning armed robbery in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Robert Pfohl of the Phoenix Police Department said the suspects robbed a person at gunpoint in the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

When officers located the suspects’ vehicle, the four people inside tried to run.

Officers established a perimeter and, with the help of the Phoenix Firebird helicopter, found the suspects and took them into custody.

No other details were immediately available.

