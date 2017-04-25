Gilbert teen scores prom date with MMA ring girl after getting retweets

The pair couldn't go to the actual prom so they had dinner instead. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It all started when he direct messaged her asking how many retweets it would take for her to go with prom with him. (Source: Twitter)

Jacob Strickland got 10,000 retweets and got Mireika Edwards to be his prom date. (Source: Twitter)

A Gilbert teen has thousands of people on Twitter to thank for helping him land one memorable date for prom.

Jacob Strickland from Williams Field High School got the all important follow back on Twitter from Mireika Edwards and was able to direct message her. So he asked her how many retweets it would take for her to go to prom with him.

"I just figured, let's give it a shot," Strickland said.

She said 10,000. It sounded like a lot for Strickland but then he put a screen shot of the conversation out on a tweet, asking for digital world's help for those retweets.

"At first I didn't think I was going to get it. It was just for fun and games. But once I started to get 3,000, 4,000 and then 10,000 it finally started to become real," Strickland said.

He said a well-known rapper retweeted it and he was able to cross the 10,000-retweet threshold from there.

Edwards was true to her word and drove down from Las Vegas to meet him on Aprill 22.

Strickland said she met his parents and took prom photos. However, they weren't able to go to the actual prom since she's 25 so they went to dinner.

He said they took a lot of pictures and Edwards is putting together a video and will post it on Twitter in a few days.

