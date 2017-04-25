Light rail set to expand into south Phoenix raises some concerns

To cut down on the concerns for businesses, city officials are being proactive and engaged with businesses down Central Avenue. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Expansion of the light rail into south Phoenix is still a couple of years away from breaking ground, but some businesses have raised concerns about what this might mean for them.

The expansion is part of the Transportation 2050 Plan, which was approved by voters.

The future expansion of the line runs down Central Avenue from Jefferson Street to Baseline Road. Along that stretch of road are dozens of businesses including a local icon, Poncho's.

The restaurant has been around since the 1970s and one of its managers is concerned the construction could cause traffic tie-ups and possibly push customers away. However, since it's such a well-known place, they hope the light rail will bring more traffic.

Albert Santana is the director of High Capacity Transit for the City of Phoenix.

"Whether it's marketing assistance, advertising, the big thing we heard from businesses before is making sure they have good access in and out of their business during construction and also signage," Santana said.

The ground is expected to be broken in the summer of 2019.

