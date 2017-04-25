Man finds a foreign substance floating in his Diet Peach Snapple

Vinnie Epifani said he found a foreign substance in a Diet Peach Snapple that made his whole family sick. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Valley man claims a Diet Peach Snapple made his whole family sick.

"We had family coming and thought we'd go to shopping and get food, drinks and stuff," said Vinnie Epifani.

On the shopping list was Diet Peach Snapple.

"We bought the first batch on Monday. We made a couple of comments about how it tasted different and what not," said Epifani.

Then it got worse.

"Some of us started to feel nausea and stuff and our daughter started throwing up," said Epifani.

"She missed school. She vomited most of the day and part of the night," said Ashlie Jae.

One by one the rest of the family got sick. They went back to the store to buy more and that is when they noticed what was inside one of the bottles.

"Strand like almost looked like a mixture of a gelatin substance with hair," said Epifani.

"I was disgusted. Yuck, oh, I wanted to crawl out of my skin," said Jae.

They wondered if that had been in the other bottles and been the cause of the family getting sick. They began to search online and couldn't believe what they found.

"People were finding foreign objects inside their Snapple bottles," said Epifani.

"I’m already a germaphobe so this was like DEFCON for me. It was horrible," said Jae.

So they took video and reached out to Snapple on social media to get answers but got no response.

"I want to know what foreign substance was consumed and ingested by me and my family. Are we OK? Are we safe?" said Epifani.

So we reached out to Snapple and the company sent us this statement:

“We take complaints like these seriously and are trying to make contact with the consumer to address his concerns. We hope to obtain the bottle from him so that we can analyze the contents and determine a root cause. While we can't be entirely certain until we analyze the product, it appears to us from the video posted to Facebook that the substance in the bottle is mold. In beverages like Snapple that have no preservatives, mold can form if the product has been exposed to air and left unrefrigerated. We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to connect with the consumer so we can resolve the issue appropriately”.

Epifani and his family have recovered from their illness. They are planning on sending the unopened bottle of Snapple with the foreign substance in it to an independent lab for testing.

