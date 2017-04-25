PD: Children were locked in bedroom with feces; man, woman arrested

A Mesa couple was arrested for allegedly locking up children in a bedroom and leaving them in deplorable conditions, along with drug charges.

Amanda Darice Sistrunk and Aaron Fish were taken into custody on Wednesday, April 19.

According to police, three small children were in their home and officers found two of them locked in a bedroom with feces on them and all over the floors and walls at a house near Meridian Road and Elliot Road.

Court documents said Fish was leaving in his Chevy Tahoe when he was stopped and searched. Police said he had about 5 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle. Fish allegedly said he was on his way to sell the drugs and had been doing so for one and a half years.

Officers found an additional roughly 10 pounds of marijuana inside the garage.

Officers said they also found about 2 grams of what Fish said was cocaine.

Sistrunk said she used the drugs the night before and admitting to selling marijuana edibles, police said.

Both face one count of possession of marijuana for sale and possession of use of narcotic drugs, while Fish also faces one count of transportation of marijuana and an additional count of possession of use of narcotic drugs.

