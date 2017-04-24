Fire crews rescue two dogs from Gilbert house fire

Gilbert fire crews on scene at Hazel Court where a fire broke out Monday. 24 April 2017

Two dogs have been rescued after a fire broke out at a Gilbert home near Lindsay Road and Warner Road Monday evening.

Gilbert officials said crews could see the flames to the rear of the house as they arrived on scene around 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South Hazel Court.

The fire is out and there were no injuries reported.

Fire crews used FIDO bags to resuscitate two dogs rescued from the home. The dogs were taken to a veterinarian to be treated.

The fire investigation is still underway to determine the cause.

