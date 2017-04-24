Dozens of firefighters battle brush fire in Buckeye Valley

A first-alarm brush fire that broke out southwest of the Valley Monday evening is now contained.

Crews were called out to an area near Desert Rose Road and Old U.S. Highway 80 in Buckeye Valley on Monday where they said about 40 acres burned.

No buildings were threatened.

Crews from Tonopah, Buckeye, Buckeye Valley, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and Goodyear were battling the flames to keep them out of the Gila River bottom.

It's unclear how the fire started.

The fire was about 40 miles west of Phoenix.

With the weather heating up and gusty winds expected in the Valley for the next week, the chances increase that brush or wildfires will break out.

Last Friday, a brush fire started near Anthem where it burned about 20 acres.

Fire crews are now working mop up on the Buckeye Valley brush fire after 40 acres were burned.

Approx 40 acres have burned. 40 FF's working to keep it out of the Gila River bottom. State Land Woodland Hand crew responding. pic.twitter.com/bVXJEvO20t — Buckeye Valley Fire (@BvfdAz) April 25, 2017

Firefighters from Tonopah, City of Buckeye, Buckeye Valley, and City of Goodyear are working to contain brush fire. — Buckeye Valley Fire (@BvfdAz) April 25, 2017

